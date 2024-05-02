Alignment Healthcare raises membership guidance but posts $47M net loss

Alignment Healthcare boosted its health plan membership and is now projecting a higher full-year growth range, the insurtech announced ahead of its first-quarter earnings call.

The company said it's grown its membership to 165,100, already outpacing the membership goal range of 162,000 to 164,000 it shared previously. Its full-year membership range now sits at 170,000 to 172,000.

Alignment reported total quarterly revenue of $628.6 million, a 43.1% year-over-year improvement. Adjusted gross profit came in at $57.3 million and a loss from operations was $41.1 million.

“Through the integration of our advanced technology with effective clinical oversight, we've met or exceeded expectations across membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, setting a solid foundation for achieving our full-year outlook,” said CEO John Kao in a statement.

While Alignment intended on posting an adjusted EBITDA between -$15 million and $15 million for fiscal year 2024, the company is restricting that range by $3 million on both ends.

In the first quarter, its adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $12 million, more than doubling its adjusted EBITDA loss from first quarter 2023. The company recorded a net loss of $46.6 million this quarter.

The insurtech also reported a net loss per share of $0.25, slightly worse than analysts’ predictions at Zacks Investment Research, who said it would post a loss of $0.24. Its medical benefits ratio increased from the last quarter's 89.4% to 90.9%.

This is a developing story and will be updated with commentary from Alignment's earnings call.