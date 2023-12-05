Adventist, Blue Shield of California contract talks fail

Blue Shield of California members will no longer be covered across 17 Adventist Health hospitals, the hospital system recently announced.

The two sides had been negotiating a new contract but were unable to come to an agreement. The contract was terminated on Dec. 1, affecting Blue Shield of California commercially insured, Medicare Advantage and Medi-Cal Managed Care plans.

“We are deeply disappointed that after 11 months of negotiations, we were unable to reach an agreement with Blue Shield of California,” said Adventist Health in a statement on their website. “Adventist Health remains open to discussions. We will provide updates should the current situation change.”

Certain members, such as patients scheduled to deliver a baby, have a surgical procedure or receive chronic or terminal illness care, may be eligible to receive care through continuity of care service if approved by a specific authorization from a health plan.

Other members are covered by Blue Shield of California until they are discharged from an Adventist Health hospital. The system noted that Blue Shield may decide to transfer patients to contracted hospitals in its network instead.

'There have been extensive renewal negotiations with Adventist Health for nearly a year to reach a reasonable agreement on reimbursement rates and contractual terms that keep care sustainably affordable for our members," a Blue Shield spokesperson told Becker’s. "We are disappointed to have not been able to reach a new agreement with Adventist Health prior to the contract's expiration and regret the inconvenience this causes our customers and members."

A list of affected hospitals can be found here.

Adventist Health serves more than 80 communities in California, Oregon and Hawaii, and is comprised of 25 hospitals, 400 clinics and 4,500 providers. Blue Shield of California has 4.7 million members and an annual revenue of nearly $23 billion.