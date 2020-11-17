Willis Towers Watson: Employers taking an interest in HRAs

Health insurance form payer plan enroll
Employers are taking an interest in health reimbursement arrangements following the Trump administration's expansion of such plans. (Valeriya/Getty)

The Trump administration's efforts to expand the use of health reimbursement arrangements is drawing interest from employers, according to a new survey.

Willis Towers Watson conducted its 2020 Health Care Delivery Survey in August and September and found that 15% of employers are planning to offer an individual coverage HRA to some of its employees starting in 2022.

Retail employers, as well as those in education and the public sector, are particularly interested in these arrangements, the survey found. Twenty-nine percent of public sector firms said they intend to launch an ICHRA in 2022, as did 22% of wholesale and retail companies.

Webinar

How to Mobilize a Superior Member Experience

Learn how health plans can develop the best mobile app strategy to drive self-service and improve member engagement and satisfaction.

In an ICHRA, the employee chooses to purchase coverage on the individual market and receives a reimbursement from their employer to do so.

RELATED: Azar touts agency progress on growing insurance options 

“ICHRAs may align well with employers rethinking their overall approach to benefits, especially in certain industries that have struggled with the challenge of providing competitive benefits that meet the diverse needs of their workforces under ever-increasing budget pressures," said John Barkett, senior director of policy affairs, benefits delivery and administration at Willis Towers Watson, in a statement.

"And as more employers adopt the ICHRA approach, employees could find relief from the burden of having to change plans whenever they change jobs,” said Barkett.

The departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury finalized the joint rule in the summer of 2019 as part of the White House's broader efforts to expand insurance options, which also included the expansion of short-term health plans.

The Trump administration estimated that the rule could balloon the size of the individual markets by 15% and could draw interest from 800,000 employers.

Barkett said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the adoption of these plans for 2021 as employers focused on other, more pressing concerns. However, Willis Towers Watson expects the interest to continue as a solution to address growing health costs, especially as the individual markets continue to stabilize.

“Not surprisingly, relatively few employers adopted ICHRAs this year, as the pandemic diverted much of their attention to other critical benefit matters,” said Barkett. “However, we expect to see interest grow as companies learn more about ICHRAs and the market for individual health plans continues to grow more robust each year."

Read more on
Health Insurance Exchanges Employer-Sponsored Health Plan Healthcare Costs Willis Towers Watson

Suggested Articles

Amazon delivery box
Payer

Amazon to gain ‘major ground’ on CVS, Walgreens: analysts

Amazon's launch of an online pharmacy could quickly gain ground on retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, analysts say.

by Robert King
Hospitals

Will we still be wearing masks at Thanksgiving 2021?

The nation's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was asked on Tuesday whether we'd still be wearing masks at Thanksgiving in 2021.

by Tina Reed
White House
Practices

Provider groups call for White House to work with Biden

Top provider groups are urging the White House to share critical COVID-19 information with the incoming Biden Administration.

by Tina Reed