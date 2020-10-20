Willis Towers Watson: Employers eye new health delivery approaches

Nearly 3 in 4 employers are planning to roll out new health delivery models in the next three years, according to a new survey.

Willis Towers Watson surveyed 397 firms that employ 7.1 million people and found 73% are intending to adopt these alternative models, such as high-performance networks and centers of excellence, in the next three years.

By comparison, 53% said they had already rolled out these models in the prior three years.

The survey also found that 34% of employers offer health delivery solutions tailored to regional markets based on availability and the needs of the workforce in that area. That number is expected to grow to 56% in the next three years.

"The cracks in our health care system are much more visible than they were just a few years ago,” said Julie Stone, managing director of health and benefits at Willis Towers Watson, in a statement. “No longer satisfied with traditional strategies, an increasing number of employers are searching for ways to better manage quality of health care with emerging and more cost-effective delivery options.”

More than half (53%) said they offer COEs in their plans, with 92% saying COEs are an effective way to improve the quality of care their workers receive. Other solutions the employers viewed as effective include programs to target specific clinical conditions (82%), high-performance or narrow networks (74%) and accountable care organizations (71%).

Three-quarters of employers said these interventions will lead to positive impacts for workers with cardiovascular conditions, musculoskeletal conditions and cancer, according to the survey. More than half expect higher quality and lower costs among workers with diabetes, mental health needs, infertility and maternity care.

Employers are also viewing telemedicine as a key tool to reduce costs, with more than three-quarters saying virtual visits are likely to drive down expenses. Seventeen percent of employers also said they're planning to roll out chatbots powered by artificial intelligence for workers in the next three years.

Surveyed employers also expressed concerns about access to needed services, particularly in rural areas, for services such as specialty pharmacy, mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“With a shortage of medical providers in remote locations, providing employees in rural areas with adequate access to comprehensive and high-quality health care services has become a greater challenge for employers,” said Drew Hodgson, national practice leader for health care delivery at Willis Towers Watson, in a statement. “Yet employers have retained a focus on improving health care delivery, keeping their eye on affordability and highly localized solutions.”