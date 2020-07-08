Walmart launching insurance agency in Dallas with focus on Medicare

Walmart's latest step into healthcare will have the retail giant operating an insurance agency.

Job listings show the company has quietly formed Walmart Insurance Service, LLC., focusing initially in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The listings indicate that the initial focus will be on selling Medicare plans, though it's unclear if that means Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare supplemental plans or both.

Walmart spokesperson Marilee McInnis confirmed the news in a statement to Fierce Healthcare, saying the company is "expanding our current insurance services to now include the sale of insurance policies to our customers."

"We’re always looking for ways to help our customers save money and live better, and insurance services is one another way we do that," McInnis said. "We currently offer access to insurance information in our Walmart Health locations, and we have a long-standing education program called Healthcare Begins Here to help people find the right insurance plan for them."

The listings say Walmart is intending to hire several Medicare insurance agents to begin working in August. There is also a listing for a sales trainer for the business.

"Yes, you read that right, Walmart now has an insurance agency," the listing reads. "Walmart strives to be a center of wellbeing in the communities we serve, and we have a unique, brand-new opportunity to help millions of people find the best Medicare insurance available. We need passionate health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission."

Walmart has made a number of strides into the healthcare market of late, notably opening a series of new clinics in Georgia that aim to lower the cost of care and provide a slew of services in a convenient location.

The Walmart Health clinics host primary care, dental care, vision care and psychiatric care alongside health education and wellness programs. Patients are charged a flat fee for services regardless of if they have health coverage.

Other big names in the healthcare space are aiming to meet members where they are to enroll them in Medicare plans. UnitedHealthcare, for instance, has partnered with Walgreens to offer Medicare service centers in some of the pharmacy chain's stores.