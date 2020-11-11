Urban analysis: More than 3M lost employer insurance due to COVID-19 job losses

Health insurance form payer plan enroll
A new analysis projects 3.1 million people have lost employer-sponsored insurance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Valeriya/Getty)

More than 3 million adults have lost their employer-sponsored insurance plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign that some providers could see changes in their payer mix.

The analysis, released Monday, was conducted by think tank the Urban Institute on behalf of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and finds that many of the losses in employer-sponsored plans were mostly offset by Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and nongroup coverage.

“People experiencing layoffs are also losing their health insurance coverage at work, but the healthcare safety net strengthened by the [Affordable Care Act] has helped mitigate the impact of those coverage losses,” said Michael Karpman, a senior research associate with the institute, in a statement.

New White Paper

CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience

A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new white paper.

The analysis offers a clue into the extent of changes providers could face in their payer mix.

Medicaid pays less than commercial plan rates, meaning the shift could affect revenues for hospitals and physicians' offices.

RELATED: Gen Zers, millennials feeling impacts of COVID-19 on health coverage, costs: TransUnion

A recent survey of hospital and health system executives found that 70% are expecting to see more Medicaid and self-pay customers.

It remains unclear the full extent of changes to the payer mix due to the COVID-19 pandemic job losses.

An estimate from consulting firm Avalere predicts that nearly 8 million Americans are in danger of losing their employer-based insurance.

Urban’s analysis found the drop in employer coverage did not lead to a major drop in the uninsured rate, which was 11.5% in March and April and 11.9% in September.

The analysis was based on data from Urban’s coronavirus tracking survey, which interviewed 4,007 adults in September.

Read more on
COVID-19 coronavirus Employer-Sponsored Health Plan Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Urban Institute Avalere Health

Suggested Articles

A nurse preparing a medical injection
Practices

AMA releases CPT codes for coronavirus immunizations

The American Medical Association announced new vaccine-specific CPT codes to report immunizations for the novel coronavirus.

by Heather Landi
View of the Supreme Court building
Payer

3 more takeaways from the ACA oral arguments before SCOTUS

The ACA was again before the Supreme Court this week. Here are a couple of things you may have missed about the hearings.

by Paige Minemyer
Hospitals

Insights From a Decade of Malpractice Claims

Despite efforts to improve patient safety over the past 20 years, results have not been optimal. We raise vital questions and renewed areas of focus.

Sponsored by Coverys