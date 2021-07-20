UnitedHealthcare to offer fully-insured members free year-long Peloton subscriptions

Fitness company Peloton has secured its first relationship with a health plan: UnitedHealthcare.

UnitedHealthcare, the largest insurer in the country, will make Peloton's fitness classes to nearly 4 million fully insured members at no cost through its app, beginning on Sept. 1, the company announced.

Eligible members will have access to either a 12-month Peloton digital subscription or a four-month waiver for a Peloton All-Access Membership, the insurer said. All-Access members can take fitness classes through connected devices, such as Peloton's bikes, and track their metrics, in addition to app access.

“Many Americans may be turning to on-demand exercise options to help improve their fitness and bolster their overall well-being, and this first-of-its-kind relationship with Peloton will provide millions of our members with an important resource to help them along their paths toward a healthier lifestyle,” said Philip Kaufman, chief operating officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, in a statement.

RELATED: Why investors are taking a hard look at the employer-sponsored insurance market

“Expanding access to Peloton’s industry-leading health and wellness community builds upon our commitment to developing digital health resources and consumer-centric benefits to help people live healthier lives," Kaufman said.

The buzzy fitness company launched a corporate wellness program last month as it took aim at the employer market.

Eligible members will receive additional information about the offering on Sept. 1, including a code that will allow them to enroll in the membership. They will have the option to renew through Peloton when the membership ends at a market rate, and will not be re-enrolled by UnitedHealthcare.

“Peloton Members have always shared how much movement and activity positively impacts their mental, physical and emotional health. Knowing that we can positively impact our Members' lives and help them be the best versions of themselves is one of the reasons we are collaborating with UnitedHealthcare and launched Peloton Corporate Wellness to work directly with organizations,” said William Lynch, president of Peloton, in a statement.

“Peloton and UnitedHealthcare are both committed to making movement and fitness more accessible and available and we can't wait to welcome UnitedHealthcare members to the Peloton community," Lynch said.