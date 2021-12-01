UnitedHealthcare teams with Banner Health for new Arizona plan design

UnitedHealthcare is launching a new plan design in southwest Arizona that could save members up to 15% on their premiums.

The Doctors Plan of Arizona will be available in employer-sponsored coverage in the state's Maricopa and Pinal counties, and includes the Banner Health Network, according to an announcement from UnitedHealthcare.

Banner Health Network is an accountable care organization that includes both Banner Health's services, as the state's largest provider, and a network of primary and specialty care physicians to offer a comprehensive slate of healthcare options for members.

Members of the plan can access more than 5,000 physicians and 15 medical centers through the network, leading to potential savings compared to a traditional PPO plan, UnitedHealthcare said.

“In designing the Doctors Plan of Arizona, we wanted to not only offer significant cost-savings but also a more personalized, simplified and coordinated care experience that can help people improve their health and well-being,” said Heather Kane, CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Arizona.

Members will also have access to $0 copays for primary care and urgent care visits, 24/7 telehealth and care coordination directed by their primary care physician, according to the announcement.

UnitedHealthcare will also launch a dedicated concierge support team for members, who will have access to their individual data. These customer care advocates can assist with care coordination and serve as a go-to person for any of their questions, according to the announcement.

The goal is to streamline the member experience, so they do not need to make repeat calls or transfers to resolve their concerns.

The plan is the third such high-performance network plan that UnitedHealthcare has launched in partnership with a health plan over the past several years. The Colorado Doctors Plan was launched in 2019 with Centura Health and the California Doctors Plan rolled out in 2020 in connection with Canopy Health.