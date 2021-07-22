UnitedHealthcare awarding $11.4M to social determinants programs in 18 states

UnitedHealthcare is awarding $11.4 million to efforts addressing the social determinants of health across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

The insurer first launched its Empowering Health program in 2018 and has since then awarded more than $40 million in grants, establishing partnerships with community organizations across 26 states.

UnitedHealthcare said that these investments have reached more than 6 million people.

The insurer will award $1 million to organizations in four states: Indiana, New York, Nevada and Mississippi. $900,000 will be made awarded to groups operating in Virginia, UnitedHealthcare said.

RELATED: How UnitedHealthcare is harnessing predictive analytics to target social needs

“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Michael McGuire, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of New York, in a statement.

Learn how $11.4 million in Empowering Health grants help address social determinants of health for families in need. — UnitedHealthcare (@UHC) July 22, 2021

Additional awards include:

$795,000: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. $750,000: Michigan

Michigan $555,000: Maryland

Maryland $500,000: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas

Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas $300,000: Kansas, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee

Kansas, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee $250,000: West Virginia

West Virginia $200,000: Ohio

In New York, for example, the funding includes a $400,000 infusion to the Sisters Hospital Foundation to assist in the rollout of Food FARMacy, a program that aims to address food insecurity in people at risk for chronic disease.

West Side Community Services, also in New York, will receive $170,000 to support its West Side Seniors program, which offers virtual and on-the-go health programming to seniors.

“Through Empowering Health grants, we’re working with local organizations to provide Empire Staters with greater access to essential resources in high-risk and high-need communities so they can live healthier lives," McGuire said.