UnitedHealth launching post-discharge home program for group MA plans

UnitedHealthcare is launching a new home health program that aims to reduce the likelihood of poor outcomes after discharge from the hospital or skilled nursing facility.

Healthy at Home is built specifically for UHC's group retiree Medicare Advantage plans, the insurer said, and will allow employers and plan sponsors to cover a range of post-discharge services, including food and transportation.

Through the program, members can access 28 home-delivered meals, two meals per day for two weeks after discharge, UnitedHealth said. In addition, they'll be provided with up to 12 one-way rides for care following their hospital or nursing home stay.

In addition, Healthy at Home would cover six hours of home nursing care post-discharge, according to the announcement.

Patients can face a number of risks at discharge that can worsen outcomes, including significant potential for readmission.

“We’re designing Healthy at Home to reduce unplanned hospital readmissions, improve a retiree’s health, and enhance their health care experience from the convenience of their home,” said Craig Condon, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Retiree Solutions, in a statement. “We’re pleased to offer our clients and their retirees a holistic health plan that is unmatched in the market.”

The program will be available in eligible plans beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, UnitedHealthcare said. The insurer said that the offerings will be available after each discharge to members enrolled in the program.