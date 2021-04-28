True Health New Mexico, WellRight team to assist members in crafting their wellness 'journeys'

As New Mexico insurer True Health was building a wellness program, it wanted to look beyond physical health to also address social needs and emotional well-being.

The physician-led health plan, which has 30,000 members, is focused on care management techniques that prioritize "well care." And, in partnership with WellRight, the insurer is bringing that mentality to its new "Better You" wellness program.

The program is built on an easy-to-use platform and offers more than 400 challenges and activities that members are rewarded for achieving.

"We really wanted to ultimately meet the member where they’re at," said Stefanie Vigil, director of community health at True Health New Mexico, in an interview with Fierce Healthcare. "It’s not always in a gym, it’s where they are in their wellness journey."

The program is designed to be customizable, allowing for an individualized experience that aims to engage members more fully in their own healthcare, True Health said. Challenges and activities include incentives to receive preventive screenings as well as fitness, nutrition and lifestyle goals.

Vigil said that the program also seeks to address concerns such as members' financial well-being, which can impact their health.

Users earn points as they complete challenges and activities, which can then be redeemed for gift cards to a variety of locations or for charitable donations, she said. Members can also add a friend or family member who can participate in their wellness activities alongside them, Vigil said.

Jackie McFadden, vice president of consumer success at WellRight, said the design makes it easier for all users to get started in improving their wellness.

"It's really a kind of tailored journey," McFadden said.