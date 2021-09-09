SCAN Health Plan eyes expansion into Nevada, Arizona for 2022

Medicare Advantage insurer SCAN Health Plan will expand its coverage options into Arizona and Nevada for the 2022 plan year, the company announced Thursday.

The growth marks the first time that SCAN has expanded beyond California and into two new markets at the same time, according to the announcement. The insurer boasts 220,000 members in the Golden State.

SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will offer plans in Clark County, Nevada and SCAN Desert Health Plan (Arizona) will provide coverage in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, the company said.

“When you’re doing something right, you want to share it with more and more people,” said Sachin Jain, M.D., president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, in a statement. “For more than four decades, SCAN has set the standard for senior care, and we’re proud to bring our unique benefits that support healthy aging to new communities throughout the Southwest.”

In addition, SCAN is planning to expand its coverage in California to Alameda or San Mateo counties, the insurer announced.

In tandem with the expansion, SCAN said it will conduct extensive outreach across all of its markets, which includes more than 5 million potential customers. That will include communications in multiple languages such as English, Spanish, Chinese and Korean.

SCAN has also invested recently in a number of programs aimed at senior health, including its startup primary care group, Welcome Health.

“Seniors across these markets have told us that they want affordable, comprehensive plans that allow them to live healthy, independent lives, and that’s what we’re delivering,” said Jill Selby, SCAN’s senior vice president of product development and market expansion, in a statement.