Report: Most Medicare beneficiaries receive telehealth services from providers they know

Seniors may be taking to telehealth, but they still want to see their usual doctors, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The OIG analysis found that 84% of seniors only received telehealth services from providers with whom they had an established relationship. This trend was more common among seniors enrolled in traditional Medicare, compared to those in Medicare Advantage plans.

OIG also found that this trend was consistent across multiple types of telehealth services, including electronic visits and virtual check-ins, telephone evaluations, preventive care and behavioral health.