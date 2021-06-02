Providence Health Plan teams with Cigna to expand national network

Providence Health Plan is teaming with Cigna to expand its provider network.

Beginning this month, the Portland-based health plan will upgrade its network for its Oregon-based small and large group fully insured plans and most of its self-funded plans, Providence announced. The partnership will enable Providence Health Plan members to access Cigna's national network when out of the Pacific Northwest.

Cigna's PPO network includes more than 1 million providers and covers primary care, specialty care, hospitals and labs, according to the announcement.

“At Providence Health Plan, we’re committed to providing the best in-network provider experience possible for members,” said Brad Garrigues, chief sales and marketing officer at Providence Health Plan, in a statement.

RELATED: Cigna, Oscar Health bringing cobranded plan for small businesses to Connecticut

“Through this collaboration, our members who reside or travel outside of Oregon and Southwest Washington will have access to an expansive network of providers to ensure they’re able to receive care wherever they are located," Garrigues said.

Providence said it will begin issuing new cards to members to ensure in-network providers outside of the region recognize that the member is covered. The new expanded network will be included in online search tools, so patients can find local providers who are in-network.

The insurer said it will cover all visits as an in-network benefit to transition to the updated network to ensure there are no gaps in care, according to the announcement.