Oscar Health reveals data breach caused by printing error

Oscar Health Plan of California has disclosed a mailing data breach that impacted a "subset" of its members in late 2021.

The insurer said Friday that it discovered the breach on or around Nov. 23 and believes the incident occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 16. The company found that mailers, which contained personal information, were misrouted to other Oscar members.

The mailers included information such as members' names, Oscar ID numbers, claims numbers, provider information, dates of service, procedure names and plan names or affiliations. This information may have been viewed by another Oscar member who received the mailer, according to the notice.

"Oscar is committed to protecting our members’ personal information and we take our responsibility very seriously," the company wrote in the release. "If members have any questions or would like to confirm whether they were impacted by this incident, they should contact Oscar immediately at 855-672-2755."

In investigating the breach, Oscar determined it was caused by a vendor printing error, which has been rectified.

Oscar said it does not believe that any member information has been misused, and the insurer is notifying any members who may have been affected. The notice does not specify how many members may have had their information exposed.

Any mailings that may have been impacted were re-sent, Oscar said.