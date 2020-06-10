Optum scoops up former Blue Cross NC chief Conway for executive role

The outside of Optum's headquarters
Optum has hired Patrick Conway, M.D., in an executive role. (UnitedHealth Group)

Patrick Conway, M.D., has taken an executive role at UnitedHealth Group's Optum subsidiary.

Conway said in a tweet Tuesday that he had "recently" joined the company as CEO of Care Solutions. According to his LinkedIn profile, Conway served as a senior executive in residence at Optum from February to April before taking his new position in May.

Conway's tweet said he would be spearheading ways to improve patient care with a focus on value-based care models, a longtime focus in his career.

Conway was previously Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO and director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). He resigned from his position with Blue Cross NC in September after being arrested for driving while intoxicated last summer.

Well-wishers for the new gig on Twitter included fellow former CMMI head Adam Boehler and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

Blue Cross NC named Anthem executive Tunde Sotunde, M.D., as Conway's successor in March.

