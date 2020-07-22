OIG report: Feds clawed back $3.6B in fraud recoveries in 2019

shows the backs of two female enforcement officers with Police HHS/OIG insignia
OIG released its annual look at fraud recoveries this week. (Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General)

The feds recovered nearly $3.6 billion in healthcare fraud dollars in 2019, new data released by the Trump administration show.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) released its annual look back at fraud recoveries, which showed that of the $3.6 billion clawed back, over $2.5 billion was deposited into Medicare trust funds.

OIG said that the federal government won or negotiated more than $2.6 billion in judgements or settlements in fraud causes during 2019. The remaining funds were brought in through settlements or judgements from prior years, according to the report.

In fiscal year 2019, the Department of Justice opened 1,060 new criminal healthcare fraud investigations, with federal prosecutors filing charges against 814 defendants across 485 cases.

RELATED: OIG finds $1.51B in savings from fraud, details efforts to combat COVID-19 scammers

DOJ opened 1,112 new civil healthcare fraud investigations in 2019 as well, according to the report.

In addition, investigations conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation led to the operational disruption of 558 criminal fraud organizations and dismantled the hierarchy of 151 healthcare fraud schemes, OIG said.

Fraud investigations conducted by OIG itself led to 747 criminal actions against individuals or entities engaged in schemes to defraud Medicare and Medicaid, and 684 civil actions. HHS also excluded 2,640 individuals from participating in federal healthcare programs in 2019, with 1,194 cases linked to crimes against Medicare and Medicaid, according to the report.

Read more on
Fraud Lawsuits Overbilling HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) DOJ FBI

Suggested Articles

A health provider meets with a senior woman
Hospitals

CMS announces new COVID relief funds for nursing homes

The Trump Administration is allocating an additional $5 billion in COVID-19 relief funds to Medicare-certified long term care facilities.

by Tina Reed
A sign reading 'Welcome to California'
Payer

Lessons from Blue Shield of California's Wellvolution program

Over the past year, Blue Shield of California has grown its Wellvolution digital and community health network into the largest in the nation. 

by Paige Minemyer
Close-up of video conference with smiling male doctor on smartphone
Tech

Here's how the telehealth boom will change healthcare

There is a general consensus that virtual care is here to stay. Industry leaders share their perspectives on what to expect.

by Heather Landi