Ohio AG Yost files suit against Centene, launching latest salvo in his war on PBMs

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed suit against Centene and several of its subsidiaries, alleging that they schemed to misrepresent pharmacy costs and gain overpayments from the state's Medicaid program.

According to the lawsuit, Centene subsidiary Buckeye Health Plan used sister companies Envolve Health Solutions and Health Net Pharmacy Solutions to administer its pharmacy benefit. Yost's office said it began to investigate their business practices as the arrangement "raised questions."

In a statement, Yost's office said the investigation, which was conducted by outside counsel, found that the companies filed reimbursement requests for amounts that had already been paid by third parties, and failed to accurately represent costs to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

White Paper How to Grow Membership with Comprehensive Sales Technologies To win, healthcare payers need a breakthrough shopping experience alongside a comprehensive view of the sales pipeline. In this industry white paper, payers can learn how to accelerate acquisitions and engage shoppers with truly integrated, comprehensive sales technologies. Download Now

In addition, the scheme led to artificially inflated dispensing fees, the AG's office said.

RELATED: Ohio AG calls for new PBM transparency law, saying state 'hired a fox to guard the henhouse'

“Corporate greed has led Centene and its wholly-owned subsidiaries to fleece taxpayers out of millions. This conspiracy to obtain Medicaid payments through deceptive means stops now,” Yost said in a statement. “My office has worked tirelessly to untangle this complex scheme, and we are confident that Centene and its affiliates have materially breached their obligations both to the Department of Medicaid and the state of Ohio.”

Yost has openly declared war on PBMs and has made investigating their business practices a critical initiative within his office. In March 2019, the AG filed suit against Optum, seeking to reclaim $16 million in what he says are drug overcharges.

The AG filed a similar suit against Express Scripts in July 2020.

In a statement, Centene called the claims in the lawsuit "unfounded" and said it will "aggressively defend" against the allegations.

"Envolve's pharmacy contracts with the State are reviewed and pre-approved by state agencies before they ever go into effect. Furthermore, these services saved millions of tax-payer dollars for Ohioans from market-based pharmaceutical pricing," Centene said.

"We look forward to answering any of the Attorney General's questions. Our company is committed to the highest levels of quality and transparency," the insurer said.