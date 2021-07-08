New poll finds large majority supports giving Medicare power to negotiate lower drug prices

A new poll in 10 key House districts finds overwhelming public support for giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices.

The poll, released Thursday by advocacy group Protect Our Care, come as congressional Democrats aim to pass legislation to grant negotiating power to Medicare as part of a larger infrastructure package.

“Voters across the political spectrum want Medicare to have the power to negotiate for lower prices and are willing to make their elected officials pay at the ballot box if they fail to act,” said Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach.

The poll is intended to pressure House Democrats that may not support such legislation.

The 10 House districts that were surveyed are represented by Democratic lawmakers who wrote a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May cautioning against drug price legislation that will not garner bipartisan support.

The poll found 90% of Democrats, 54% of Republicans and 73% of independents support giving Medicare negotiating power.

A larger margin (77% to 7%) of voters also say they would rather give Medicare negotiating power than are concerned about whether such a move would hinder drugmakers’ ability to innovate new products, a common defense among the pharmaceutical industry against reforms.

The firm surveyed 1,257 voters across the 10 districts and has a margin of error of 2.8%.