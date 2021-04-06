MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network partner to launch Medicare Advantage plan

MVP Health Care and the University of Vermont Health Network are launching a joint Medicare Advantage plan.

MVP, a nonprofit health plan based in Vermont and New York, and UVM Health Network announced Tuesday that they would offer more details in the fall about the benefit design, per regulatory requirements, but that they intend to make it available Jan. 1, 2022.

John Brumsted, M.D., UVM Health Network president and CEO, said during a briefing with reporters that the partners are designing the plan with feedback from UVM's physicians so it reflects their experiences in caring for patients.

"We know we’re working with an exceptional partner and most importantly an organization that shares our patient-centered mission," Brumstead said.

The plan will also be designed to align with existing value-based models in both states, the partners said in the announcement. Vermont operates an all-payer accountable care organization model, and New York has also undertaken payment reform, according to the announcement.

Christopher Del Vecchio, CEO of MVP Health Care, said during the briefing that the partners intend to use their shared community ties to meet patients where they are.

"Our goal here isn’t change for change’s sake," he said. "Our work together will lay the groundwork for the future of healthcare improvements that will always put the member first."

MA has been a hot market in the insurance industry, especially as more baby boomers age into the program. Enrollment in MA plans has exploded over the past several years, doubling in the past decade to account for 39% of Medicare beneficiaries, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.