Mission Health signs on to Blue Cross NC's Blue Premier value-based care program

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Mission Health have signed agreements that will bring the provider into the Blue Premier value-based care program and the Healthy Blue Medicaid network.

The arrangement will allow the two organizations to partner on value-based care models in 20 counties in western North Carolina. Mission Health includes six hospitals and more than 1,000 physicians, according to the announcement.

The Blue Premier contract will kick in Jan. 1, 2022. Mission Health is the latest North Carolina provider to join the program, which also includes Duke University Health System, UNC Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health, among others.

“These new agreements show that Blue Cross NC and Mission Health share the same goals for our members: health care that is better, simpler and more affordable,” said Tunde Sotunde, M.D., Blue Cross NC president and CEO, in a statement.

“We value the great working relationship we have with Mission Health as both organizations strive to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve," Sotunde said.

Blue Cross NC said that now eight of the state's 10 largest providers are now enrolled in Blue Premier. Participating providers account for about 65% the insurer's total spending on hospital care.

In Medicaid, Blue Cross NC administers one of five prepaid health plans in the state, which began enrolling people March 15. Members will begin to receive care through the Medicaid transformation initiative July 1, Blue Cross NC said.

“Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the citizens of Western North Carolina,” said Greg Lowe, president of Mission Health, HCA Healthcare North Carolina division, in a statement. “We are enthusiastic for the opportunity to collaborate on this program that focuses on quality of care for the communities we are proud to serve.”