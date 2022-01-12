JPM 2022: Clover Health's MA enrollment spikes 25% from 2021

Clover Health saw its Medicare Advantage enrollment increase 25% in 2022 over the previous year, the insurer said this week.

The startup insurer said that it began January 2022 ahead of its full-year guidance of 82,000 members. The overall industry growth in MA averages 10% year-over-year, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Clover offers plans in 209 counties across nine states.

“Our continued industry-beating growth is a testament to the value consumers find in our approach of providing high-quality plans, at a low cost, on a wide and open network,” said Andrew Toy, president of Clover Health, in a statement. “We believe our dramatic growth in Georgia demonstrates how the model we honed in New Jersey is replicable in more states and look forward to further establishing Clover’s MA presence in key markets this year.”

