Humana, Vancouver Clinic join forces on new primary care practice in Oregon

Humana is teaming with Vancouver Clinic to open Enliven, a new patient-focused primary care clinic in Gresham, Oregon.

The clinic will accept all of Humana's Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans that are available in Oregon, according to the announcement. Enliven is part of the ongoing and expanding value-based care relationship between Humana and Vancouver Clinic.

Enliven offers care to older adults with complex health needs through personalized care plans, health and wellness classes and more time with their physicians, the company said.

“We know access to health care is critically important to good health. We think it’s important to provide care close to where patients live,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO, in a statement.

“Enliven by Vancouver Clinic will bring healthcare resources closer to patients and will offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources to help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person," Mantei said.

Humana's reach in value-based care includes 3.1 million MA and commercial members as of Sept. 30, the insurer said. The members are cared for by 72,800 primary care providers across more than 1,000 value-based arrangements in 44 states.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring Enliven to Gresham, which will improve access to quality care,” said Jesse Gamez, Intermountain region Medicare president for Humana. “By combining Humana’s strong focus on improved member experience and clinical outcomes and Vancouver Clinic’s long-standing commitment to patient care, we are able to offer primary care that is dedicated to helping our members achieve their best health.”