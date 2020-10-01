Humana unveils Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

Humana is planning to expand its Medicare Advantage HMO plans into 125 new counties for 2021.

The insurer also announced Thursday that it would launch PPO plans in 98 new counties. All told, Humana expects the new plan offerings to reach an more than 3 million additional MA beneficiaries in the coming plan year.

For 2021, most Humana MA members will also have access to Go365, the insurer's health and wellness program that rewards users for improving their healthy behaviors.

“For 2021 we’ve expanded our footprint, increased plan value and we’re enabling safe education and enrollment for beneficiaries—we call that Human Care, delivering what matters most for our members,” said Alan Wheatley, president of the retail segment at Humana, in a statement.

Medicare Advantage open enrollment is set to begin on Oct. 15, so payers are unveiling their plans for the coming year now. The market is a key one for both big national payers and regional plans, as the Medicare population continues to grow and MA plans prove quite profitable.

Humana also announced a slew of programs that will be available within its plans, such as $0 copayments for primary care, urgent care or behavioral health visits across.

Humana said it will also be sending care kits to members in its MA plans that include items to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses such as the flu.

For members who are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, there is a $0 copay for treatment and Humana will offer 14 days of home meal delivery, or up to 28 meals, while they isolate with the virus.

Eligible MA members will also have access to Humana at Home, a program in which they will be provided with a personal care manager who will reach out regularly with education and assistance in accessing resources to assist with medication, transportation and other needs.

Humana at Home care managers will also provide support to eligible members who have been recently discharged from the hospital but are at high risk for readmission.

Humana will also again offer a Part D plan for 2021 in partnership with Walmart and Sam's Club called Humana Walmart Value Rx. That prescription drug plan will offer an expanded preferred retail pharmacy network for the coming plan year, Humana said.