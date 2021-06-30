Humana teams with Signify Health, AACN to tackle social determinants in San Antonio

Humana is teaming up with Signify Health and the Alamo Area Community Network to enhance access to community services for members in the San Antonio market.

AACN encompasses a number of regional nonprofits, government agencies, payers, providers and other social services organizations, which will use Signify's platform to ensure needs are met and to catch potential gaps in care, such as missed referrals.

In addition, the partners are aiming to use data gathered through their collaboration to track and measure clinical outcomes for individuals and families over time.

Signify will also provide members with access to its social care coordination services, which aim to ensure members are actively engaged with and using services that can benefit them, Peter Boumenot, chief product officer at Signify Health, told Fierce Healthcare.

Having the data at their fingertips enables the care team to see a fuller picture of a patient's health, he said.

"Really what we see this doing is creating a much richer, fuller story for them," Boumenot said.

For Humana, the effort falls under its Bold Goal initiative, which aims to grow the number of Healthy Days experienced by its members through addressing social and population health needs.

The insurer established a San Antonio Health Advisory Board to oversee these efforts, and has launched community initiatives targeting diabetes, food insecurity and loneliness. Under the Bold Goal program, Humana Medicare Advantage members in San Antonio have seen an 8.6% decrease in Unhealthy Days.

"What we ultimately end up with is a much more holistic view of our members," Bill White, Humana Texas Medicare president, told Fierce Healthcare.