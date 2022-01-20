Humana's CenterWell planning to add 26 centers over the next year

Humana's senior-focused primary care providers, CenterWell, is kicking off a significant expansion effort with plans to enter five new markets with 26 additional clinics.

Humana said the growth will begin later this year and carry into 2023. The company will bring its services to the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Phoenix, Louisville, Nashville and Charlotte markets, marking its entry into Arizona, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Humana's primary care organization, which includes CenterWell as well as Conviva Care Solutions, is already the country's largest provider of senior-focused primary care ahead of its planned expansion. It treats 300,000 patients enrolled in multiple Medicare Advantage plans as well as traditional Medicare and Medicaid, Humana said.

“We’re excited about everything we have planned for this year because it means we’ll be able to serve far more seniors with care that is designed just for them,” said Vivek Garg, M.D., chief medical officer for CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Solutions, in a statement.

“As we continue dealing with the COVID pandemic, we’ve been able to keep delivering care safely to our patients—who appreciate seeing how careful we are to ensure their safety when they visit our facilities," Garg said.

CenterWell's centers are staffed with board-certified physicians and care teams who are trained specifically to care for seniors. Docs spend more time with patients, typically about 40 minutes, and the care teams design individualized plans to address members' health, including social and behavioral health needs.

Humana's PCO operates 200 centers across nine states and expects to grow to between 240 and 260 by the end of the year.

“The senior-focused care we provide enables our physicians to spend more time with each patient. This personalized approach improves our patients’ lives and wellbeing, and is driving demand for growth in new centers across the U.S.,” said Reneé Buckingham, president of Humana’s PCO, in a statement.