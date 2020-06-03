Humana primary care subsidiary kickstarts expansion of senior-focused clinics 

One of Humana’s primary care medical groups has unveiled the first phase of its planned three-year expansion.

Partners in Primary Care announced it will open 20 new senior-focused primary care centers over the next two years and will expand into two new markets: Las Vegas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

The medical group plans to open eight centers in Las Vegas and two in Shreveport. It will also significantly expand its footprint in Houston, with 10 new locations.

“We’re thrilled to see the communities we serve continue to embrace our dedicated approach to senior-focused healthcare, and we’re excited to bring our comprehensive, personalized primary care to more seniors,” Renee Buckingham, president of Humana’s Care Delivery Organization, said in a statement.

“We know this would not be possible without our dedicated team of clinicians and employees who work hard every day to help seniors we serve live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives,” Buckingham said.

Humana announced its plans to launch senior-centric primary care clinics in February; the initiative is in partnership with private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. Under the joint initiative, Partners in Primary Care is expected to double its footprint over the next three years.

Prior to the new program, Partners in Primary Care operated 47 primary care centers in Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Florida. The new clinics are designed to be payer-agnostic.

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said at an event in late February that element was critical to the joint venture and other expansions or acquisitions to avoid these programs becoming a “slave to internal Humana.”

“That’s important, so it has the ability to grow on its own without the bias of, ‘Hey, you’ve got to solve this problem for this executive in the company,’” Broussard said.

Humana also owns Conviva, a senior-focused primary care group that runs 104 senior-focused clinics in Florida and Texas.