Humana posts $1.8B in Q2 profit as insurers continue to show strong financial performance amid COVID-19

Humana reported $1.8 billion in profit for the second quarter, nearly double its haul in Q2 2019 and a massive increase from the first quarter of this year.

The insurer earned $940 million in earnings for the second quarter of last year, according to its financial reports released Wednesday morning. That represents a 94.5% increase year-over-year, Humana said.

It brought in $473 million in profit for Q1 2020.

Product Spotlight Top-Rated Mobile App for Health Insurance Members Zipari’s Mobile App is the smarter, easier, and better way for payers to engage members on the go and directly in the palm of their hands. Members can find the right doctors, receive notifications, send messages, view claims, track spending, talk to a nurse, download ID card, and more. It’s ready to install and launch in a few months. Request a Demo

Revenues were also up compared to the second quarter of 2019, with Humana bringing in $19.1 billion in revenue in Q2 2020 versus $16.2 billion in the prior year quarter.

Humana's earnings are in line with the trends experienced by other major payers in Q2, with profits booming thanks in large part to significant utilization declines under COVID-19. Insurers and analysts caution, however, that their financial results could look far different in the latter half of the year as utilization stabilizes and elective procedures start up again.

RELATED: Humana to make $100M investment in home health startup Heal

Through the first half of the year, Humana has earned $2.3 billion in profit, an increase of 52.8% year over year, and $38 billion in revenue, up 17.5% from the first half of 2019.

Medicare Advantage membership reached nearly 3.9 million at the end of June, up 11% compared to the first half of 2019 and up 8% from enrollment at the end of 2019. Humana has added 290,000 MA members in the first half of the year.

The insurer boosted its enrollment growth projections in MA as a result of its performance so far this year, projecting 330,000 to 360,000 new members by the end of 2020.

Humana also reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the year of between $18.25 and $18.75 per share.

In a release, Humana CEO Bruce Broussard highlighted the company's efforts so far to address the needs of its members amid COVID-19, which includes waiving cost-sharing for a slew of services, delivering safety kits to members and employees and covering home testing.

“As we continue to navigate the global coronavirus pandemic, Humana is committed to ongoing investments in benefits and initiatives designed to improve access to care and ease the financial burden for our members, employer groups and providers,” Broussard said in a statement. “We remain focused on being responsive to our member and patient needs and providing convenient and safe choices of care."