Humana, athenahealth team to embed member data in providers' EHR workflows

Humana and athenahealth have unveiled a multiyear partnership in which the insurer will embed member insights into the company's electronic health record, athenaClinicals.

These data insights will allow providers to see critical patient information within their existing EHR workflows, and also aims to make it easier for providers to engage in value-based care arrangements, the companies said in an announcement.

For example, a patient with diabetes could become overwhelmed with the number of annual screenings required to manage their condition, according to the announcement. Alerts generated by Humana's data can assist providers in addressing potential gaps in care for those patients.

“At Humana, we constantly strive to help providers deliver better outcomes to members and enhance our providers’ healthcare experience,” said Alan Wheatley, Humana’s retail segment president, in a segment. “Working closely with athenahealth allows us to improve care quality and simplify administrative processes for provider organizations.”

The partnership will also build on Humana providers' existing use of athenahealth's Real-Time Benefits Check and will offer them additional data at the point of care.

Real-Time Benefits Check allows docs to quickly view a patients' prescription drug coverage to track costs and choose lower-cost options when appropriate. The additional data in tandem will allow providers to track patients' health.

“Humana is leveraging athenahealth's innovative technology to improve provider's financial health and satisfaction," said Bob Segert, chairman and CEO of athenahealth, in a statement. "With this collaboration, we will deliver consistent data-driven insights to physicians at the point of care, to help them assess the best treatment options for every patient, especially those suffering from chronic conditions.

"Connecting payers and providers is a vital step toward realizing our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all," Segert said.