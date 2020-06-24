House Democrats unveil plan to bolster ACA

Capital building
House Democrats have unveiled their plan to fix up the Affordable Care Act. (Pixabay)

House Democrats have unveiled a bill that aims to shore up the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as lawmakers prepare for the downhill slide to an election that has revolved significantly around how far to go with health reform.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act (PDF) would boost subsidies for ACA plans and nix Trump administration actions such as the expansion of short-term health plans. It stops short, however, of more ambitious Democrat proposals—including those backed by likely presidential nominee Joe Biden—to offer a public option.

The bill also includes permanent funding for the Children's Health Insurance Programs and financial incentives to encourage states to expand Medicaid eligibility.

The legislation is likely to be stonewalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

RELATED: Pelosi releases plan to give Medicare drug negotiating power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press conference Wednesday morning that protecting the ACA is even more critical due to the impact of COVID-19.

She noted that the Supreme Court will hear from the Department of Justice on its stance in the case over the future of the ACA on Thursday, drawing a direct comparison between where the two parties stand on healthcare.

"[Eliminating the law] was wrong any time," she said. "Now, it's beyond stupid."

Read more on
Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid Expansion Health Insurance Exchanges Nancy Pelosi Congress Joe Biden

Suggested Articles

CVS Pharmacy
Payer

CVS launches platform to help employers, colleges safely reopen

CVS Health is the latest company to launch a solution aimed at helping employers and university campuses safely reopen amid COVID-19. 

by Paige Minemyer
hhs
Payer

CMMI's Smith: Agency mulling ways to boost models' performance

CMMI’s new chief said Wednesday that a key priority at the agency is taking a hard look at its existing models to find ways to bring them up to snuff.

by Paige Minemyer
Practices

Here's a look at doctors' net worth—and their debt

See the doctors whose net worth is likely to be harder hit financially than others due to COVID-19.

by Tina Reed