HHS: Nearly 14M people enroll on ACA's exchanges ahead of Jan. 15 deadline

More than 13.8 million consumers have signed up for 2022 healthcare coverage on HealthCare.gov and state-run marketplaces, according to the latest federal figures.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) delivered the latest sign-up numbers ahead of the Jan. 15 open enrollment deadline. The agency touted enhanced subsidies that are set to expire after this year as a key driver of the growth.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, more Americans across the country are gaining affordable health coverage than ever before, especially when we most need it during this pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement. “We will continue to reach out and get people covered until the very last minute of the January 15th final deadline.”

Of those who have signed up so far, more than 9.7 million people were already enrolled in a health plan in the 33 states that use HealthCare.gov through Dec. 15. HealthCare.gov saw 8.1 million returning consumers and 1.6 million new sign-ups.

“The 18 [state-based marketplaces] that use their own platforms reported to CMS that through Dec. 25, 2021, more than 4 million people selected plans or were automatically re-enrolled in a plan for 2022 health coverage, which is an increase of 240,000 consumers since the last published report” HHS said in a release.

Of the sign-ups on state-run exchanges, 3.6 million were returning and 416,208 were new customers.

HHS pointed toward its robust outreach as part of the increase, including additional funding for Affordable Care Act navigators that offer consumer assistance.

The sign-ups have surged past the final enrollment snapshot provided Jan. 12, 2021, of 8.3 million that selected plans via HealthCare.gov.