Biden to turn to executive authority to invoke healthcare priorities in face of divided Congress

After being declared the winner of the presidential election, President-elect Joe Biden will soon have a lot of work to do. But Biden’s healthcare priorities in the first term are likely to meet stiff opposition if the Republicans hold the Senate.

As of press time, it appears Republicans will hold a 52-48 majority in the next Congress. However, Georgia will hold runoff elections on two senate seats in the state in January and could decide the fate of the Senate.

Democrats would need to get both seats to get a majority with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie. Even with a majority that slim, Democrats won't be able to pursue some of Biden's key healthcare agenda items like a public option for the ACA.

New White Paper CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new white paper. Download White Paper

“It is still going to be very contentious,” said Dan Mendelson, founder of the consulting firm Avalere Health, during a webinar Thursday sponsored by the firm. “To find consensus in this political environment is just going to be tough.”

So for some of the incoming president's larger priorities like lowering the Medicare age to 60 and lowering the income thresholds to qualify for tax credits to lower the cost of Affordable Care Act exchange plans, experts say he'd likely have to rely on executive orders and regulations.

But there are some areas that Biden could find common ground with Republicans in the Senate, chiefly on drug prices.

“I know there are members in the Senate who really want to do something on drug prices and frustrated efforts did not go anywhere,” said Stephanie Kennan, healthcare policy advisor for the consulting firm MacGuireWoods.

One area of consensus could be on changes to Medicare Part D.

“There is some bipartisan consensus to add an out-of-pocket cap so patients are protected from higher spending,” said Chris Sloan, an associate principal with Avalere during the webinar.

A bill to cap Part D drug prices beyond inflation narrowly passed the Senate Finance Committee but never made it to the Senate floor due to GOP opposition.

But there is an are of regulatory change on drug prices that actually Trump has laid the groundwork for: international reference prices for Medicare drugs.

“This focus no how things are paid for abroad is a general theme across both administrations playing out,” said Lindsay Bealor Greenleaf, vice president of policy for the consulting firm Advi.

Biden has expressed interest in the idea of using a third party to help set prices for new drugs. He recently released a plan that would use a drug value assessment agency to explore the value of a drug before they hit the market.

Trump issued an executive order earlier this fall that called for his administration to pursue a payment model that would tie drug prices paid under Medicare Part B to the ‘most favored nation” price paid by countries overseas.

Biden would like rely on models through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to create an entity that “reviews drug prices and recommends drug prices for the Medicare program,” Sloan said. “The types of reforms they have been talking about in the campaign could be tested through demonstrations with CMMI.”