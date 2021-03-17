Here are the payment models CMS has either pulled for review or delayed

The Biden administration has quietly posted updates on several of its payment models as part of a larger review of many of the models.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has not said how many of its models are under this review, which ones they are nor when the reviews will be complete, but it did underscore the importance of the models.

“CMS remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the healthcare system into one that rewards value and care coordination,” the agency told Fierce Healthcare. “The CMS Innovation Center and its alternative payment models help execute on that commitment.”

RELATED: CMS: Many value-based payment models under review after several already delayed, withdrawn

Below is a running list of updates CMS has posted on payment models:

Primary Care First

CMS recently announced that the seriously ill population component of the Primary Care First model is under review. The component was expected to start April 1, but now it will not begin.

The component aims to improve care for higher-need and seriously ill Medicare beneficiaries that lack a primary care doctor or need effective care coordination.

Providers that participate in the option also have to demonstrate they have a network of relationships with other caregivers to ensure beneficiaries have the right care for long-term needs.

Geographic Direct Contracting

The agency announced that the controversial model expected to start next year is now under review.

The model aims to pay providers based on spending and quality metrics tied to an entire region’s health outcomes, but it has gotten pushback from groups like the National Association of ACOs, which said it could confuse patients who don’t know they are in the model.

CMS does not say how long the review of the model will last. The Trump administration posted a request for applications Jan. 15.

The model has two three-year performance periods, the first of which will run from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024.

Kidney Care Choices

The Kidney Care Choices first performance year was set to start Jan. 1, 2021, but it has now been pushed back to January 2022.

The model is intended to give providers a capitated payment based on the total episode of care for dialysis from treatment of chronic kidney disease all the way through transplantation and post-transplant care.

Providers had 2020 as an implementation period to build the necessary infrastructure for the model, but now that period is extended for this year.