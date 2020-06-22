Harvard Pilgrim to offer $32M in employer premium credits in response to COVID-19

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is making $32 million in premium credits available to assist its employers and members in navigating the costs of COVID-19.

The majority of that funding will go toward a 15% premium credit for all fully insured employers, regardless of size or where they're located, Harvard Pilgrim announced. Those credits will account for $30 million.

The remaining $2 million will be spent through a 15% premium credit available to Medicare supplement plan members, according to the announcement.

"Harvard Pilgrim's commitment to our members, customers, communities and provider partners has never been stronger," said Michael Carson, CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, in a statement.

RELATED: UnitedHealth to offer $1.5B in financial support to members, including premium credits

"Today's actions are focused on providing financial relief to our employer groups and members, as well as to further contribute to solutions aimed at addressing the complex health challenges the pandemic has brought to black and brown communities already experiencing significant health disparities and access to care issues," Carson added.

Alongside the premium credits, Harvard Pilgrim is offering $3 million in financial support to help primary care physicians reopen their practices. The insurer has offered more than $40 million in financial advances to regional providers so far.

Harvard Pilgrim will make $3 million available to community health centers to assist them in addressing health disparities.

The insurer also announced it will extend its waivers for cost-sharing associated with COVID-19 treatment and testing as well as its program to offer telehealth visits at no cost to members through Sept. 30.

Harvard Pilgrim said it will continue to evaluate these initiatives as the year goes on.