GoodRx: These are the most expensive drugs in the U.S.

GoodRx has released its latest list of the most expensive drugs in America, with orphan drugs and therapies for rare conditions continuing to top the ranking.

The most expensive drug as of July is Myalept, an orphan drug that treats leptin deficiency in patients who have generalized lipodystrophy, which is a genetic disorder where a patient has an almost total lack of body fat.

Myalept's list price is $5,093 per vial, and patients typically use 14 vials in a year, GoodRx said. The drug's price most recently went up January.

Webinar Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX Please join this webinar to learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology. Register Today

Manufacturer Aegerion Pharmaceuticals does offer a copayment coupon for people enrolled in commercial plans that can mitigate costs, GoodRx said. While most people with health insurance don't pay list prices for drugs, the list price does serve as a "good proxy" for cost, according to the report.

RELATED: GoodRx acquires telemedicine company HeyDoctor to add virtual healthcare services

Tori Marsh, director of research at GoodRx, told Fierce Healthcare that the trends in the types of drugs on the list is consistent, as it's uncommon for drugs treating rare conditions to see competition.

"Since these drugs are incredibly expensive, the two ways in which the list changes is if a generic is released or a new expensive drug comes to the market," she said. "Both of these are relatively rare occurrences, although we did see anti-parasitic medicine Daraprim drop off the list due to the development of a generic alternative."

Here's a look at the rest of the list's top five: