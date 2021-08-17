Fresenius, Cigna expand value-based kidney care partnership

Fresenius and Cigna are expanding their national partnership to boost outcomes and reduce costs for people with kidney failure and end-stage renal disease.

Cigna and Fresenius Medical Care North America first launched the team-up in 2017, and the new agreement extends the arrangement through 2023, the companies announced this week. The program, which falls under Cigna Collaborative Care, was the insurer's first value-based effort for kidney care.

The program uses incentives to engage with providers around better outcomes, affordability and patient satisfaction. Cigna members have access to FMCNA's 2,600 dialysis centers and home dialysis options to manage their care.

"Through this program, we have helped Cigna customers living with renal failure improve the quality of their health and lower their health costs. We're pleased to expand it to reach even more of our customers across the country," said Rajesh Davda, M.D., senior medical director at Cigna, in a statement.

"By working together to coordinate and expand access, we can help our customers get the right care in the right setting—achieving better health, lower costs, as well as improving patient satisfaction and provider experience," Davda said.

Fresenius has partnerships on value-based kidney care with other big-name insurers including Aetna and Humana.

To date, Cigna's program with Fresenius has led to lower costs and fewer unneeded hospitalizations for people with kidney disease.

"We are proud of our successful collaboration with Cigna to deliver more coordinated care and personalized treatments for people living with kidney disease," said David Pollack, president of FMCNA's Integrated Care Group, in a statement.

"Our growing partnership with InterWell Health, a renal network of high-performing nephrologists who are focused on value based care, has also been a contributing factor in our ability to drive improved health outcomes and cost savings for payors like Cigna," Pollack said. "This expanded agreement reflects our commitment to fully supporting patients with kidney disease, creating a truly integrated approach that addresses the complex needs of this vulnerable population."