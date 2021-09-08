Former Humana exec files employment discrimination suit against insurer

A former Humana exec has filed suit against the insurer, alleging that her race and gender played a role in her early 2020 firing.

Sandra Guerra, M.D., was hired in 2012 to serve as the chief medical officer and vice president of its Government Business. She was later fired in February 2020, when one of her subordinates accused her of harassment, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Guerra, who is of Mexican-American descent, says in the suit that the alleged harassment was a pretext for her firing and that she was instead fired for her race and gender, the newspaper reported.

Guerra filed the employment discrimination suit in state district court on Aug. 18, according to court documents. She's seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages, including past and future pay as well as compensatory damages.

RELATED: Industry Voices—Employment litigation risks due to the pandemic that healthcare employers should know

Humana has not yet filed a response to the suit, according to court records, and declined to comment on pending litigation to the Express-News.

Guerra has since joined Centene Corporation as chief medical officer at WellCare of Kentucky, according to LinkedIn.

She first filed a complaint in July 2020 with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division, the Express-News reported. At her attorney's request, the complaint was dismissed and she was granted a notice to file suit against Humana.