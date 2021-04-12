Devoted Health, onehome partner on home health for Medicare Advantage members

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Medicare Advantage plan Devoted Health is teaming with onehome to enhance home health options for its members.

Through the partnership, Devoted Health members will be able to access infusion, wound therapy and durable medical equipment services at home, according to the announcement. Offering these services in the home setting avoids the potential infection exposure risks posed by in-person visits.

Devoted Health will make the home health care services available to its members in Arizona, Ohio and San Antonio, Texas.

Onehome serves more than 1 million members with post-acute home health services, according to the announcement. The company said the home health market is expected to continue growing at a rapid clip over the next several years, reaching $173 billion by 2026.

The demand for these services has only grown under the COVID-19 pandemic, and as more people age into the Medicare program, onehome said.

“It’s exciting to grow into new markets with a partner that’s committed to servicing the growing Medicare Advantage population,” said Joseph Mayer, M.D., president of onehome, in a statement.

“Since our beginning, onehome has been guided by the mission of making the home the center of care in order to improve the patient experience and provide healthcare plans with the tools to expand their member benefits. Our partnership with Devoted Health will help deliver a high level of care to older people who want to remain healthy at home," Mayer said.

Devoted Health will also work with onehome for its utilization, claims management and credentialing services.

“Our members’ health and quality of life depend on access to safe and necessary care, and, increasingly, we are looking to the home as the best environment for healing,” said Ed Park, co-founder and CEO of Devoted Health, in a statement.

“We’ve partnered with onehome to deliver their high level of care as we expand into Arizona, Ohio and Texas, confident that the unique model they’ve built and their proven track record of moving post-acute care into the home couldn’t be of greater value at this time for serving the needs of our new members," Park said.