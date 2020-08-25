Deloitte: Medicaid, ACA exchange plan enrollees embracing virtual health

As many Americans drop out of employer plans and seek coverage elsewhere amid the pandemic, insurers will need to adjust their marketing strategies to reach them more effectively, a new report shows.

While some of these people will enroll in a spouse or another family member's coverage, most will turn to the Affordable Care Act exchanges and Medicaid. Customers are coming to those markets looking for digital care and a sense of empowerment in managing their own care, analysts at Deloitte say.

Sarah Thomas, managing director of Deloitte's Center for Health Solutions, told Fierce Healthcare that payers should see this an opportunity to build on the investments they've already made in digital marketing and virtual care.

"If you're a health plan, it's helpful to know that that group of individuals has also been interested in technology and engaging in communicating in new ways, so double down on that investment," she said.

Exchange plan enrollees, for example, were the largest users of virtual care even before the pandemic, according to the report, and are also significantly more likely to seek out ways to compare prices.

About a third looked up prices for drugs and health services, while 29% of people with employer coverage looked up drug prices and 27% looked up service prices, according to the report.

People seeking care on the exchanges are also comfortable with digital tools and willing to share their data, with 45% using a wearable for fitness.

Medicaid enrollees are taking to virtual care amid COVID-19, and were frequent users of it pre-pandemic too, Deloitte found. About a quarter reported having a virtual visit in the last 12 months, and an additional 10% said they had one in years prior. In 2020, virtual visits were highest among Medicaid members, according to the report.

Medicaid members are also as likely as people in employer coverage to take to basic remote monitoring technology, according to the report. Thirty percent said they use technology to monitor health issues such as blood sugar or blood pressure, compared to 31% of those with employer plans.

"This interest shows some degree of activation and agency in these populations, both of which we consider in our vision for consumers in the future of health," the researchers said. "Health plans can offer these tools and expect pickup."