CVS taps successor to Lynch as Aetna chief

CVS Health has tapped Daniel Finke to succeed Karen Lynch as president of Aetna, the company announced Wednesday morning.

Lynch will be stepping into the role of CEO at CVS on Feb. 1, following current chief Larry Merlo's retirement after a decade in the position.

Finke has worked at Aetna since 2014, and most recently led the insurer's commercial business line. He also played a key role in the transformation team as Aetna integrated with CVS Health following the closing of its acquisition in 2018.

New White Paper CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new white paper. Download White Paper

"Dan's dedication to the health of our members and passion around addressing health care disparities make him the ideal person to take the healthcare benefits segment forward," Lynch said in a statement. "Dan has a track record of driving growth, delivering strong operating improvements and bringing customer-driven innovations to the market."

RELATED: CVS-Aetna got the green light. Brace yourselves, stakeholders say

Before joining Aetna, Finke was president and chief operating officer at EmblemHealth, and he also spent more than a decade in a number of executive roles at Anthem.

Finke will join CVS Health's executive team and report to Lynch, the company said.

"It's an honor to lead the healthcare benefits segment and to support our customers, members, providers and colleagues," said Finke. "I'm committed to simplifying the health experience for members using digital solutions and bringing to market CVS Health integrated products that demonstrate our unique ability to serve the needs of our customers."