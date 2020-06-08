CVS study: Broad-panel sequencing lowers long-term cancer care costs

Broad-panel genomic sequencing may bring down the overall cost of care for cancer patients, a recent CVS study shows.

CVS Health researchers released an analysis on the cost difference between offering cancer patients broad-panel and narrow-panel sequencing at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting last month.

The study identified 45 lung cancer patients who were given broad-panel sequencing and 399 who underwent narrow-panel sequencing from January 2018 to March 2019. And they found that while broad-panel costs more upfront, total costs for cancer care were lower as the genomic testing allowed for more targeted interventions.

Whitepaper Elevate Your Consumer Access Experience With These 6 Metrics Improving your consumer experience starts with gaining visibility into your current performance and prioritizing the right metrics. Download this white paper to learn which metrics to track and how to use them to expand access to care moving forward. Download Now

Average costs for broad-panel sequencing were $1,977 while narrow-panel sequencing cost, on average, $819.

RELATED: Blue Shield of California to cover rapid whole-genome sequencing for critically ill children

However, on average, the six-month per member per month costs for those who underwent broad-panel sequencing was $11,535 compared to $20,039 for those who were given the narrow-panel screening.

That savings of $8,504 is statistically significant, the researchers said. Findings like this are critical, the researchers said, as there are relatively few payers who reimburse broad-panel sequencing at present.

However, having the data from a broad-panel genomic sequence enables oncologists to make more targeted decisions that can improve care overall—and trim the long-term costs in treating cancer patients, the researchers said.

“An understanding that there may be more than one driver mutation associated with a specific lung tumor is crucial for the timing and delivery of the most effective line of therapy,” they wrote. “Broad-panel sequencing minimizes tissue use and enables personalized treatment that decreases the use of ineffective agents and unwarranted side effects, in addition to opening pathways to early clinical trials.”