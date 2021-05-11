CVS offering same-day pharmacy delivery through CarePass program

CVS is upgrading the pharmacy delivery services available through its CarePass program in an expanded partnership with Shipt.

CarePass members can now receive eligible prescriptions within hours through new free same-day deliver options, CVS Pharmacy said in an announcement. Program participants can also add other items to their prescription delivery orders, including vitamins, first aid, pain relief and grocery, CVS said.

Same-day delivery in partnership with Shipt is currently available at 8,000 CVS stores across 47 states.

"We're thrilled to expand our work with CVS to include free same-day delivery with CarePass, helping to meet the needs of even more CVS Pharmacy patients," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso in a statement. "Our trusted network of 300,000 Shipt Shoppers deliver items safely and with care, which is critical for sensitive items like prescriptions. We look forward to collaborating with CVS Pharmacy on this effort."

CarePass is available for a $5 monthly or $48 annual membership, and comes with other perks including discounts on CVS Health-branded products and access to a 24/7 pharmacy help line.

People who fill prescriptions at CVS can get eligible drugs delivered same-day for a $7.99 fee, CVS said.

"The member response to the CarePass program is tremendous," said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health, in a statement. "Our goal is to continuously evolve CarePass to meet our customers' changing needs. By speeding up prescription delivery for CarePass members to a matter of hours, we're offering additional convenience for the millions of members who've opted into the program."

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch told investors last week that the pandemic has boosted interest in CarePass, leading to double-digit growth in the program. CarePass now boasts 4.5 million members, growth of 18% over the course of 2020, she said.