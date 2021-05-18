CVS Health taps Aetna veteran to serve as new chief financial officer

CVS Health will soon have a new chief financial officer.

Shawn Guertin will step into the CFO role effective May 28, the healthcare giant announced on Tuesday. Guertin previously spent eight years at Aetna, including as chief financial officer and chief enterprise risk officer, which he left in 2019.

Guertin was a critical leader in Aetna's expansion efforts through entering new markets and acquiring other companies, and played a key role in Aetna's integration with CVS, according to the announcement.

"Shawn is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record of developing financial strategies to help companies drive transformation," said CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch in a statement. "His deep and broad health care experience will be invaluable and I'm confident he will play an integral role as we transform CVS Health to become an even bigger part of consumers' everyday health."

He most recently served on the boards of two public companies in the healthcare Guertin has previously held leadership positions at Coventry Health Care, which was acquired by Aetna in 2012, UnitedHealthcare and The Travelers.

Guertin will succeed Eva Boratto, who will leave CVS Health after 11 years with the company. Boratto said in a statement that she was "committed to helping the company through a seamless transition."

Guertin will report to Lynch as part of CVS Health's executive team and will lead all aspects of its financial strategy and operations, which includes investor relations, accounting and financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions and capital planning.

"This is an exciting time for CVS Health," said Guertin in a statement. "No other company has both the strong business and the customer reach and relationships to transform health care at scale. The pandemic has changed how Americans want to receive care and I'm excited to help CVS Health lead in a rapidly evolving marketplace."