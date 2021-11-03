CVS Health boosts guidance as it reports $1.6B in profit for Q3

CVS Health beat Wall Street forecasts on both earnings and revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

The healthcare giant released its Q3 earnings report on Wednesday morning, where it posted $1.6 billion in profit. In addition, it brought in $73.8 billion in revenue for the quarter. For comparison, CVS earned $1.2 billion in profit for the third quarter of 2020, and reported $67 billion in revenue.

Through the first three quarters of this year, CVS has raked in $6.6 billion in profit and $215.5 billion in revenue, according to the report.

“We outperformed expectations once again and continue to lead the way in changing how, when and where care is delivered for millions of Americans,” said CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch in a statement.

“Our services are responsive to evolving consumer needs, from administering millions of COVID-19 tests and vaccines to offering primary care accessible from virtually anywhere, and our touchpoints allow for unmatched impact," Lynch said.

The company's Aetna business line reported $20.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, an increase of 9.5% year-over-year driven by growth in its government business, according to the report. Aetna bosted 23.7 million members as of Q3.

Revenue was also up significantly at Caremark, according to the report. The pharmacy benefit manager brought in $39 billion in revenue, an increase of 9.3% from the third quarter of 2020. CVS said that growth was backed by an increase in pharmacy claims volume, specialty pharmacy and brand inflation.

At CVS Pharmacy, revenues were up 10% year-over-year thanks in large part to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing as well as an increase in pharmacy and store volumes, according to the report. CVS' retail segment posted $25 billion in revenue for Q3 2021.

CVS raised its 2021 guidance and now expects to bring in between $7.90 and $8 in earnings per share.