CVS assisting employers with on-site vaccine clinics through Return Ready platform

CVS Health is now assisting employers with on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics through its Return Ready platform.

The tool first launched last summer to help employers track COVID cases and testing among their workforces, and it offers a dashboard to track data in real time. The platform has been expanded to offer multiple vaccine options, including on-site clinics administered by CVS.

Employers that use Return Ready can also track vaccine scheduling and vaccination rates among workers, the healthcare giant announced.

CVS said it is managing on-site vaccination clinics for 18 employers across 51 sites and can procure doses more directly now that supply has grown significantly. Its first on-site clinic was conducted for Delta Airlines on Feb. 21.

Other clients that have contracted with Return Ready for vaccine clinics include the New York Shipping Association and the city of Philadelphia, CVS said.

"The widespread rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is a welcome and hopeful new chapter in the fight against the global pandemic. Return Ready can help employers increase their capacity to vaccinate and help bring Americans back to worksites safely," said Sree Chaguturu, M.D., chief medical officer of CVS Caremark, in a statement.

"Anchored on clinical consultation, Return Ready has successfully delivered COVID-19 testing solutions to more than 100 employers. We built upon our extensive experience and infrastructure for employer testing to now offer employer vaccination clinics," Chaguturu said.

Chaguturu added that increasing vaccination rates will not make the need for testing go away. For Delta, for instance, CVS has administered more than 29,123 vaccinations to its employees across five sites and has administered 181,442 tests.

Testing will continue to be offered as a tool within the Return Ready platform, CVS said.

"It's important to note that COVID-19 vaccinations, along with preventative measures, regular testing and timely treatment will all remain critical until we reach the end of the pandemic," said Chaguturu.