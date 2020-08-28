Consumers largely unaware that insurers have access to their online data: survey

An abstract image of data
A new survey examines consumers' attitudes toward how insurers are gathering and using their data. (whiteMocca/Shutterstock)

Consumers are largely unaware of the extent to which their health plans can access data about their online shopping, social media or streaming habits, a new survey shows.

MITRE and The Harris Poll surveyed more than 2,000 adults in June, and found that just 11% believe their health plans have access to what's known as consumer-generated data, which can be used to build profiles of members to predict their health costs.

This data is separate from protect health data, and tracks things like online activity and social media posts.

Whitepaper

The Metamorphosis of Payer IT Through CX

Learn how health plans can reimagine how they develop technology to overcome long-standing challenges and to drive success within their organizations and for their members.

Consumers expressed discomfort with their insurer or employer obtaining such data, the poll found. While a majority said it's fine for their plans (60%) or employer (52%) to use their personal information to create tailored programs, two-thirds said it was unacceptable for these organizations to gather or purchase outside data about them.

RELATED: Americans will have 'access to their health information on their smartphones,' Trump admin says of HHS rules

Read more on
Data Analytics Research Chronic Conditions coronavirus The Harris Poll MITRE

Suggested Articles

soldier and healthcare
Tech

VA-Cerner EHR project moves forward with new scheduling tool

The VA's massive effort to rehaul its medical records system took a step forward with the rollout of a new patient scheduling system.

by Heather Landi
hospitals
Hospitals

Hospitals may have lower patient volumes for a while. What now?

Hospital patient volumes have stagnated after recovering from a major drop due to COVID-19, forcing facilities to find new ways to stay afloat.

by Robert King
Minnesota welcome sign
Payer

Blue Cross MN, Allina Health partner on value-based care

Blue Cross MN and Allina Health have agreed to a six-year value-based care arrangement that will reach a large portion of patients in the state.

by Paige Minemyer