CMS to allow managed care organizations to participate in direct contracting

Dollar bill with a hole in Washington's face on it and the word "Medicaid" in its place
CMS proposed allowing Medicaid managed care organizations to participate in the direct contracting payment model to improve care coordination for dual-eligible beneficiaries. (zimmytws/GettyImages)

The Trump administration proposed a new initiative aimed at improving care coordination among Medicaid managed care plans for dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

The model announced Thursday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will allow Medicaid managed care organizations to participate in the global and professional options in the agency’s Direct Contracting model, which offers voluntary risk-sharing agreements with providers.

“For too long we have struggled to deliver acceptable outcomes for this vulnerable population, but today’s model is a game-changer,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement Thursday. “It represents a significant step toward addressing these longstanding issues and ensuring they receive the coordinated care they rightfully deserve.”

The professional direct contracting option offers primary care capitation, which is a risk-adjusted monthly payment for enhanced primary care services. The global option gives two payment options: primary care capitation or total care capitation that offers payments for all services made by a provider.

CMS laid out some examples of how an MCO could use the voluntary direct contracting model, including:

  • Entering into value-based purchasing agreements with nursing facilities that factor in facility hospitalization rates;
  • Establish processes to connect beneficiaries with a primary care provider;
  • Targeting care coordination resources towards beneficiaries that have a high risk of Medicare spending; and
  • Have care coordinators and in-home aides that provide Medicaid long-term services to help enrollees with managing medical appointments.

Any managed-care organizations that participate in direct contracting need to get a letter of support from their state Medicaid agency to ensure that participation aligns with any state-managed plans.

They also have to have an active contract with the state.

An applicable MCO must also cover any long-term support and services such as being at risk for nursing home costs “and/or behavioral health services for people with serious mental illness/substance use disorder — unless the state managed care program excludes such individuals,” according to a fact sheet on the initiative.

Any MCO must also have a minimum of 3,000 aligned beneficiaries prior to the start of each performance year, the agency added.

CMS said that last year there were 12.2 million Americans that were dual-eligible beneficiaries and are an especially high need population.

“These dually eligible individuals must navigate two separate programs for their healthcare: Medicare for the coverage of most preventive, primary, and acute health care services and drugs, and Medicaid for coverage of long-term services and supports, certain behavioral health services, and for help with Medicare premiums and cost sharing,” CMS said in a release.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation, which oversees payment models, will release a request for applications early next year for managed care organizations. Such organizations can start participating in the model in January 2022.

