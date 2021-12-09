CMS: Nearly 4.6M have signed up for coverage on the ACA exchanges during open enrollment

Nearly 4.6 million people have signed up for coverage on the Affordable Care Act's exchanges since open enrollment began on Nov. 1, the Biden administration announced.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in an announcement that the number of people gaining coverage that costs them $10 or less per month following tax credits has nearly doubled year-over-year, thanks to expanded subsidies under the American Rescue Plan.

The vast majority (95%) of consumers selecting a plan through HealthCare.gov are receiving tax credits that lower their premiums, CMS said.

“We will keep saying it: health care in America should be a right, not a privilege. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to making life-saving health care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement.

“Today’s report is proof that our efforts are yielding results. Thanks to our unprecedented outreach campaigns and investments from the American Rescue Plan, millions of people across the nation are gaining health insurance with lower premiums and more choices than ever," Becerra said. "We will continue working to get more people covered throughout the remainder of the Open Enrollment Period.”

To date, 3.9 million people have selected a plan through HealthCare.gov and 625,000 have chosen coverage using a state-based exchange. Of the nearly 4.6 million total enrollees, 923,256 are new customers, CMS said.

Members who enroll by Dec. 15 will gain coverage beginning Jan. 1.

"Affordability continues to drive enrollment during this Open Enrollment period, and we are excited to see so many individuals and families taking advantage of the many affordable and quality plans available," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "We want to encourage people who are uninsured or those who want to change coverage to visit HealthCare.gov by December 15 so they can receive health care coverage next year."