CMS: Medicaid, CHIP enrollment increases by 433K in June and 17% since start of pandemic

Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment increased by more than 400,000 from May to June of this year, updated federal data show.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released updated data Tuesday on the enrollment, which has been boosted by increased flexibility for state operations.

CMS reported that Medicaid and CHIP enrollment surged by 433,963 from May to June and that enrollment has extended to an estimated 83 million individuals.

Medicaid enrollment increased the most, jumping from 75.8 million in May to 76.3 million the next month. CHIP enrollment grew from 6.87 million to 6.89 million over the same period.

CMS also gave an update on Medicare enrollment. As of October 2021, total sign-ups were 63.9 million, with 36 million for traditional Medicare and 27.9 million in Medicare Advantage and other health plans. Part D enrollment was at 49 million, which includes both standalone and MA plans that offer drug coverage.

A key driver of Medicaid enrollment growth includes a requirement in federal law that states cannot drop people off the program for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which has been extended into next year.

Now, though, states and CMS are grappling with what to do after the emergency ends and churn can begin again on Medicaid.

A study published by the Urban Institute back in September estimated that 15 million people could lose their Medicaid coverage after the public health emergency ends. States have one year after the emergency ends to restore normal income eligibility requirements.

States also are expected to lose enhanced federal matching assistance in March of next year, which may cause states to process enrollment more quickly, Urban’s analysis said.