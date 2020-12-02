CMS expands telehealth flexibilities including home, ED visits

The Trump administration added more than 60 telehealth services that will be will be reimbursable during the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes to telehealth coverage will also be allowed permanently in rural areas.



The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) added the telehealth services as part of the final Physician Fee Schedule released on late Tuesday. That annual regulation governing physician payments, included payment adjustments to evaluation and management visits.

As part of the telehealth expansion, the agency said it added several services to category one, which includes services similar to office visits or psychiatry services and consultations. Services added include group psychotherapy, home visits and psychological testing.

It also added services to the Medicare telehealth list category three, including emergency department visits, therapy services and hospital discharge day management.

Report Driving Engagement in an Evolving Healthcare Ecosystem Deep-dive into evolving consumer expectations in healthcare today and how leading providers are shaping their infrastructure to connect with patients through virtual care. Read the Report

RELATED: CMS finalizes physician fee schedule, including controversial updates to E/M visits

CMS also created a temporary category of criteria for adding telehealth services during the public health emergency for COVID-19 but will remain in place after that emergency period ends. The public health emergency has been in place since February and has enabled CMS to give more flexibility on what services can be reimbursed.



But a permanent expansion of coverage across the country will require an act of Congress.But only certain areas will continue to get the telehealth services after the public health emergency ends.

“These additions allow beneficiaries in rural areas who are in a medical facility (like a nursing home) to continue to have access to telehealth services such as certain types of emergency department visits, therapy services, and critical care services,” CMS said in a release.

RELATED: Anthem sees telehealth use spike 136x for Medicare Advantage due to COVID-19

A permanent expansion of coverage across the country will require an act of Congress. Medicare does not have the statutory authority to permanently expand the services to areas outside of rural areas with certain exceptions.

The agency is commissioning a study on its telehealth flexibilities that it has provided during the pandemic. Telehealth use has exploded as patients have been afraid to go to the doctor’s office for fear of contracting COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, CMS has added 144 telehealth services that it will cover.

CMS reported Tuesday that preliminary data shows from mid-March to mid-October more than 24.5 million people out of 63 million Medicare beneficiaries got a telemedicine service during the pandemic.